South Africa

Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
14 October 2020 - 11:10
SIU head Andy Mothibi
SIU head Andy Mothibi
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has detailed the extent of the rot at Eskom before parliament, including how four officials pocketed R44m as “gratification” related to protracted delays in the utility's build programme of new power stations.

The SIU also laid bare the details of how several Eskom executives pocketed R100m in “kickbacks” related to the parastatal's procurement of a cloud computing system.

The shocking revelations were presented by SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and Claudia O'Brien, his lead investigator into allegations of corruption, fraud, mismanagement at other irregularities at Eskom, during a meeting with the standing committee on public accounts.

Mothibi told MPs that the kickbacks were part of 39 cases of alleged corruption, fraud and racketeering that have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution.

He said a further 32 have been referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit for the attachments of assets which have been red flagged as proceeds of crime.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zondo ‘concerned’ Guptas knew in advance about Zola Tsotsi's ousting from Eskom

The state capture inquiry's chair says it is “concerning” that Gupta associates Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa knew 11 days before the act that Eskom ...
Politics
1 day ago

André de Ruyter upbeat on Eskom

CEO says power utility getting a grip on capex and procurement
Business
3 days ago

Gupta brothers contest damages claim by SIU, Eskom to recoup R3.8bn

Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta and Ajay Gupta have launched an application to set aside the particulars of a claim filed by Eskom and the Special Investigating ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  3. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
X