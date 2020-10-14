South Africa

Eskom vows to go after municipalities that collectively owe R31bn

Power utility buoyed by high court affirmation that it can cut electricity over non-paying customers

14 October 2020 - 15:25
Eskom said on Wednesday it would enhance efforts to collect money owed by municipalities.
Eskom said on Wednesday it would enhance efforts to collect money owed by municipalities.
Image: Eskom

Power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would enhance its efforts to collect money from municipalities, which collectively owe it more than R31bn.

Eskom made the announcement a day after it said the South Gauteng High Court affirmed its right to interrupt or terminate electricity supply to non-paying customers in a court ruling.

“This case was brought against Eskom by Pioneer Foods, in which it had sought to review and set aside Eskom’s 2018 decision to interrupt electricity supply to the Walter Sisulu Municipality due to its failure to pay for electricity supplied in terms of the municipality’s agreement with Eskom.

“The court ruled that Pioneer Foods had no standing in the electricity supply agreement between Eskom and the municipality, and dismissed the application with costs. Pioneer Foods is a customer of the municipality, and as such had no legal right (locus standi) to bring the case against Eskom to court,” said the utility.

The court dismissed the application with costs.

Gauteng municipalities' failures laid bare as parliament comes to town

Parliament's Cogta committee is conducting a week-long visit to assess the state of municipalities in Gauteng - and its findings are not heartening.
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom welcomed the judgment, which it said affirmed the validity and lawfulness of Eskom's right, power and entitlement to invoke section 21(5) of the Electricity Regulation Act of 2006. 

“The court has set the important legal principle that Eskom is only obliged to supply electricity to paying customers. The Electricity Regulation Act of 2006 entitles Eskom to interrupt electricity supply to a non-paying customer and in this matter Eskom had taken proper preliminary steps and due process which did not entitle the applicant to the interim interdict,” the power utility said in a statement.

The court said Eskom’s interruptions of supply to the defaulting municipality were important and necessary for Eskom’s survival, as the power utility could not be expected to continue supplying services to non-paying customers.

The court held that Pioneer Foods should have demonstrated that it first exhausted the internal remedies contemplated by the Electricity Regulation Act by approaching the National Energy Regulator (Nersa).

“The relationship between Eskom and the municipality is reciprocal in that Eskom supplies bulk electricity against payment. Having received the judgment, Eskom is now in a position to enhance its collection efforts from defaulting municipalities, who collectively owe Eskom in excess of R31bn in overdue debt,” added the utility.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Opening up sector will boost supply of electricity, says Cyril Ramaphosa

In a bid to help the country’s ailing coal-fuelled power stations, the government is opening up the power supply sector to secure almost 12,000MW of ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Eskom given farmland worth R2.5bn as security for municipality's debt

The Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State has agreed to hand over 139 farms it owns as security on debt owed to Eskom.
News
4 weeks ago

Court orders Eskom to restore supply to areas in Free State and Mpumalanga

Eskom has been ordered by the high court to immediately restore full maximum electricity supply to several areas in the Free State and Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X