Eskom vows to go after municipalities that collectively owe R31bn

Power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would enhance its efforts to collect money from municipalities, which collectively owe it more than R31bn.

Eskom made the announcement a day after it said the South Gauteng High Court affirmed its right to interrupt or terminate electricity supply to non-paying customers in a court ruling.

“This case was brought against Eskom by Pioneer Foods, in which it had sought to review and set aside Eskom’s 2018 decision to interrupt electricity supply to the Walter Sisulu Municipality due to its failure to pay for electricity supplied in terms of the municipality’s agreement with Eskom.

“The court ruled that Pioneer Foods had no standing in the electricity supply agreement between Eskom and the municipality, and dismissed the application with costs. Pioneer Foods is a customer of the municipality, and as such had no legal right (locus standi) to bring the case against Eskom to court,” said the utility.

