Gauteng municipalities have a 20% vacancy rate among senior managers

Gauteng municipalities have a 20% vacancy rate at senior management level, Gauteng’s Cogta and urban planning head of department Bongani Gxilishe has revealed.

This comes as parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) was on the second day of its visit to the province on Tuesday.

The committee, led by chairperson Faith Muthambi, found that there was a shortage of senior managers, municipal public accounts committees (MPACs) are dysfunctional, there are high water and electricity losses, and no investigation and consequence management into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in Gauteng municipalities.

“Gauteng municipalities are at different stages of recruitment processes to fill the vacant senior management positions, with some positions at advertisement stage and some already at shortlisting or interviewing stage,” Gxilishe said.

He placed the blame for not filling the posts on the country’s lockdown regulations.

“The regulations had negatively affected the processes of filling the senior management positions but there are measures under way by municipalities to ensure that these vacancies are filled,” Gxilishe said.

The general picture of functionality, said Muthambi, was “concerning”.