Grooms and stable owners head to CCMA

The outcome of a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) hearing on Friday could determine whether dozens of former Dippin Blu Racing horse groomers in Port Elizabeth can claim unemployment benefits.

On September 17, more than 150 protesting workers and people from the surrounding community stormed the stables at Dippin Blue and released the horses. What happened then is disputed, but one horse died and 20 were injured. One person was arrested and it appears at least two people were injured by gunshots.

The conflict stemmed from an incident in February when a worker injured a horse. The stable owner said the worker stabbed the horse in the neck. The grooms dispute this, saying the worker mistakenly cut a horse’s ear during grooming.

The workers said they pleaded with the owner not to fire their colleague “because that mistake could happen to all of us”. In the ensuring dispute, the worker and 39 others were fired.

The group took the matter to the CCMA in March. They then decided to drop the complaint so they could apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments, which they couldn’t do if the case was pending at the CCMA.