High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud

Last year the Sunday Times reported how online selfies show Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu flaunting their lavish lifestyle. There are pictures of the couple on planes, on overseas holidays and in front of their R8.5m Dainfern, Sandton, home.

In others, she shows off her navy-blue Maserati, and the couple pose with a brand-new silver Range Rover.

The military police have been investigating suspected fraud and corruption in contracts awarded to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's company, Umkhombe Marine.

Investigators smelt a rat when they examined some of the tenders Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had secured. In one, for the transport of military equipment, rival bidders listed included companies that were later revealed to be a taxi business, a stationery supplier and a company that had closed down in 2010 — all of whom claimed to know nothing about any SANDF tender.

A fourth company said it had been invited to tender only five days before the closing date. The company was required to conduct a site visit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) before handing in its tender documents, making it impossible to meet the deadline.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is also accused of falsifying documents and forging a signature in one of her submissions.