Hijackings force social development department to close KZN operation

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department has been forced to shut down one of its Pietermaritzburg offices following a surge in criminal attacks, including hijackings involving social workers.

“Following a surge of hijackings of state vehicles in KwaDambuza, Pietermaritzburg, the department opted to close down its office,” the department said in a statement.

“On Monday, a social worker narrowly escaped death when hijackers accosted him in the area and fired at him before forcefully taking the state vehicle he was driving. The social worker suffered an injury to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Another employee of the department, who is also a social worker, was hijacked on Edendale Road while en route to Umkhanyakude district.”