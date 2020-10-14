South Africa

Ipid arrest KZN cop accused of rape

14 October 2020 - 10:38
Ipid arrested a KZN policeman accused of rape on Tuesday night.
Image: Olga Yastremka/123rf

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer suspected of raping a 24-year-old woman in police custody has been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the officer, from the Amanzimtoti police station, was arrested on Monday night. 

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate last night, October 13, arrested and detained at Amanzimtoti police station the police officer, who is suspected to have raped a 24-year-old woman while she was held in police custody at KwaMakhutha police station on September 25.”

Cola said the officer was expected to appear at the Umbumbulu magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing charges of rape. 

“He is in police custody and the state will be opposing his bail on this matter,” said Cola. 

Last week Ipid began its investigations into the case after it was alleged that the victim was taken by the police officer from a shop to KwaMakhutha SAPS, where she was allegedly raped in one of the offices inside the police station.

On Friday the IFP in the province called for the immediate suspension of the officer after the party had reliably learnt that the officer had reported for duty. 

TimesLIVE

