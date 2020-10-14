Man who stood guard while biker was robbed and killed gets 20 years in jail

Cape Town charity biker Zelda van Niekerk’s killers have finally been brought to book.

The high court in Cape Town handed one of her attackers, 24-year-old Elton Abrahams, a 20-year jail sentence for murder and 10 years for robbery on Tuesday.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will spend 20 years behind bars.

Van Niekerk, 45, was shot in broad daylight on a busy Cape Town highway in 2018.

Abrahams entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

His co-accused, Michael Pietersen and Lucian Ackerman, were the first to enter into plea and sentencing agreements. In February, the court handed Pietersen an effective 25-year jail sentence while Ackerman got life.

The three admitted to being driven by the need to feed their drug habit when they cornered, robbed and shot the stranded motorcyclist.