UPDATE | Charges dropped against 'coloured' teacher who called himself 'African'

The fraud charges against a “coloured” teacher who identified himself as “African” in a job application have been dropped.

This after Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Wednesday urgently requested information about the case.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Glen Snyman was facing the charges because he said he was “African” in an application for a principal position.

In a statement Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The charges have thus been withdrawn and we will engage with Mr Snyman to enable us to accurately record his personal details as required.”

She said the department had been made aware that Snyman identifies himself as “African” and “has been fighting the current government’s race classification system for a number of years”.

“This is extremely personal and sensitive. While we believe that we must continue to redress the injustices of the past, we have reviewed the case and believe it does not warrant further action. It has, however, raised a number of issues with regards to race classification and identity which will require deeper discussion and reflection,” said Hammond.