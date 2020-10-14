Woman sought by police after body of 80-year-old found stashed in freezer

A search for a missing elderly woman in her home resulted in the gruesome discovery of her body found stashed inside a freezer in Mmamethlake, Mpumalanga, this week.

This is according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, who said the discovery was made by the woman's 10-year-old grandson, neighbours and the 80-year-old's caregiver.

A woman, identified as MmaThato (pictured), is being sought as she might have information pertaining to the killing.

“On Monday, the young boy came back from school only to find that there was nobody at home. He realised that the door to the house was wide open but the burglar door was locked,” said Mdhluli.

“He then began to ask neighbours of the whereabouts of his granny and the caregiver. The neighbours tried to assist in the search, while other family members were also informed about the matter.

“While searching, the neighbours became suspicious when they noticed a coffee table, gas stove and a TV set on top of the freezer. They removed the items and discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman inside the freezer.”

The police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene and she was declared dead. A case of murder was opened and a manhunt for the killer was launched.

“The police appeal to the woman, named MmaThato, to immediately go to the nearest police station as they believe she can assist in the investigation. Members of the public who know her whereabouts, are urged to contact Det-Capt Solomon Moshime at 082 065 1355 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” said Mdhluli.

“All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”