Angelo Agrizzi rushed to hospital

15 October 2020 - 17:10
Angelo Agrizzi is in hospital, where is condition is being monitored.
Image: Gallo Images /Sowetan/Alaister Russell

Less than 24 hours after being detained in prison, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was taken to hospital on Thursday.

This is according to his attorney, Daniel Witz, who said the prison had earlier alerted him that Agrizzi was unwell and his condition was being monitored.

“I can confirm that he is being transferred to hospital. Unfortunately I don't have further details at this point,” Witz said.

The correctional services department also confirmed the information.

“The department of correctional services can confirm that remand detainee Angelo Agrizzi has been transferred to an external public hospital to receive further medical attention,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“All inmates are entitled health-care services in line with correctional provisions.

“His condition will continue to be monitored.”

Agrizzi was denied bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, after the presiding officer ruled that he had failed to declare offshore investments in his bail application. Agrizzi has been charged with corruption.

The charge is related to gratifications Agrizzi allegedly gave to former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via a Euroblitz bank account.

TimesLIVE

