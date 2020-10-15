South Africa

Angelo Agrizzi says he'll appeal court's decision to deny him bail

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 October 2020 - 16:36
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday. His lawyer says he has filed an appeal against the decision denying him bail.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday. His lawyer says he has filed an appeal against the decision denying him bail.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A day after the Palm Ridge magistrate's court denied bail to Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa COO's lawyers have filed an application to appeal the decision.

Magistrate Phillip Venter denied bail on Wednesday to the Bosasa whistle-blower who has been charged with corruption.

Agrizzi was formally joined in the case with his co-accused, ANC MP Vincent Smith, who is charged with corruption and fraud.

The corruption charge relates to gratifications Agrizzi allegedly gave to Smith in exchange for the use of the MP's political influence to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting correctional services department officials who awarded contracts worth billions to Bosasa.

Angelo Agrizzi denied bail after court hears he failed to disclose offshore investments

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was denied bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he made his first appearance on a charge of ...
News
1 day ago

Agrizzi's attorney Daniel Witz confirmed on Thursday that Agrizzi had filed an application to appeal the bail decision before the high court in Johannesburg.

“We are waiting for the transcript of yesterday's bail proceedings. We will thereafter approach the court to get a date for the appeal,” Witz said on Thursday.

The NPA's investigating directorate acknowledged receiving the application.

The state had opposed bail for Agrizzi on Wednesday, arguing that he had failed to disclose the extent of his assets in SA and offshore. Prosecutor Arno Rossouw argued that the court needed sufficient information to ensure a bail applicant would not abscond.

“The problem is not that the applicant [Agrizzi] has assets offshore. The problem is that he failed to declare those assets to the court when he applied for bail,” he said.

However, Agrizzi said the assets transferred offshore were with the blessing of the SA Reserve Bank and they were investments.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Angelo Agrizzi has at least R24m in offshore accounts, court hears

The state says it is opposing the bail application by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi because he did not disclose all his assets before the ...
News
1 day ago

Agrizzi applies for bail in corruption case involving former ANC MP Vincent Smith

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail in a case ...
News
1 day ago

Angelo Agrizzi's posh Fourways mansion auctioned for R9m

Controversial former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's plush Fourways mansion was auctioned for R9m on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X