COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump cites teenage son's bout with virus in calling for schools to reopen

October 15 2020 - 07:27
You can soon get a Covid-19 antibody test from Clicks for just R199
Retail pharmacy company Clicks will soon start offering Covid-19 antibody tests at its clinics nationwide.
The tests look for signs of previous Covid-19 infection and developed antibodies to fight the disease.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said the clinics will start testing from October 19 and it will cost R199.
October 15 2020 - 07:26
SA will push ahead with NHI as country emerges from pandemic: Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has promised an aggressive “catch-up” drive to restore community health services and persuade people to seek health care as the country emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a webinar to mark the start of the seventh annual Rotary Family Health Day outreach programme, Mkhize said it was imperative that SA did not squander any gains made during the pandemic.
October 15 2020 - 06:51
Trump cites teenage son's bout with coronavirus in calling for schools to reopen
Under siege over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Wednesday cited what he said was his son's mild bout of the virus as a reason why American schools should reopen as soon as possible.
Republican Trump made the comment about his son, Barron, while at a rally at the Des Moines, Iowa, airport on a mission to shore up support in battleground states that he won in 2016 but is in danger of losing to Democratic candidate Joe Biden barely three weeks before the election.