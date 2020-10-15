COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump cites teenage son's bout with virus in calling for schools to reopen

October 15 2020 - 07:27

You can soon get a Covid-19 antibody test from Clicks for just R199

Retail pharmacy company Clicks will soon start offering Covid-19 antibody tests at its clinics nationwide.

The tests look for signs of previous Covid-19 infection and developed antibodies to fight the disease.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said the clinics will start testing from October 19 and it will cost R199.