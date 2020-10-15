CRL commission hears more abuse stories about KwaSizabantu Mission

The CRL Rights Commission has heard more chilling insights into alleged abuses that took place at the KZN-based KwaSizabantu Christian Mission at a hearing held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The hearings, which began in Durban last week before moving to Johannesburg this week, are part of the commission's investigation into allegations of fraud, rape, assault and money laundering levelled against the church.

SowetanLIVE reported that one of the alleged victims gave testimony about how her family was left broken after her brother died in the church under mysterious circumstances.

Nduduzo Mtungwa said after her older brother wrote a letter to a girl, he was a few days later found lying dead in a room in the church. He was beaten, allegedly by her uncle who, like her parents, was part of the church. However, her family believes that they were not told the whole story and that her uncle was used as a front.

“I would love for someone to investigate so we can get the truth about what really happened,” she said.

Mtungwa said her family never received a postmortem report, so they do not know the cause of death.