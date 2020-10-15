'Jerusalema', 'Covid-19' and 'lockdown' shortlisted for SA’s word of the year

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA in March, it would not only change the way we live, but our vocabulary too.

Many would witness history when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be on lockdown to prepare the health system for an influx of Covid-19 patients.

Businesses which were considered as non-essential service providers were closed in an effort to minimise human contact and curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Jerusalema, now a global anthem, by Limpopo DJ Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode gave hope to many amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The song boasts 184m views on streaming platform YouTube.