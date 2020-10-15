Taxi operators hold Desmond Tutu Health Foundation 'to ransom’

“I even explained the kind of work I do and I showed them my work identification card around my neck. The man then asked if I know that I am supposed to report to the taxi rank to get permission to transport. I told him that I’ve been doing this work for three and a half years and this has never happened,” he said.

The driver was instructed to follow the Toyota. When he refused, the two occupants of the sedan got out of their car and into the back of his minibus. Fearing for their lives, the staff who were seated in the van at the time, told the driver to just drive to the taxi rank.

As soon as he pulled into the rank, other taxis and cars parked him in, making it impossible to leave.

“I asked one of the female staff members to accompany me into the office to translate. Inside, we were greeted by what I assume is the big taxi boss who was sitting at a table. I greeted him and asked what the problem was,” he said.

“He said that since Covid-19, their business had taken a financial knock. So therefore they do not allow any companies to collect staff members from surrounding areas which include Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein,” said the driver.

The driver said the taxi boss then demanded that he hand over his keys or pay R3,000. When he refused again the man brought the fee down to R1,500. He was instructed to call his boss to pay the ransom.