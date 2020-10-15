WATCH | Inside KwaSizabantu mission

The KwaSizabantu mission, which faces alarming allegations of sexual assault and abuse, says employees at its multimillion-rand farming and bottled water plant are suffering after negative publicity resulted in its products being pulled from shelves.

In a media tour on Wednesday, Ruth Combrink, the aQuellé general manager and daughter of the mission’s founder Erlo Stegen, said they had been in constant communication with retailers after companies such as Pick n Pay suspended the sale of their products once the allegations surfaced.

“They have not delisted the product, but in light of the allegations, which they took seriously, they felt they needed to suspend the product until there is more clarity on the allegations,” she said.

“As has been mentioned, it is allegations and nothing has been proven as yet. We have reached out to our customers and trade and keep them updated on where we stand and what we're doing about the issues and our internal investigation.”