60% of Gauteng commuters spend more than 10% of incomes on transport

The coronavirus pandemic has added another burden to Gauteng's poor: they are paying more for transport.

This is according to the 2019/20 Gauteng Household Travel Survey (GHTS) report, which found that poorer households were the most affected by Covid-19 from a transport perspective. The report, conducted in Gauteng by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), shows that transport continues to contribute significantly to the increased cost of living.

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said, “What is of great concern to me is that the cost of transport remains one of the highest cost items for households, and particularly poorer households.

“That has implications for us in our planning, in delivery of transport infrastructure and, of course, in the overall integration of public transport,” he said.