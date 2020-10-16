Agrizzi absent as co-accused appear in correctional services tender fraud case

The tender fraud case involving former department of correctional services (DCS) and Bosasa officials was postponed by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday until November 26.

This is to allow the accused - former DCS commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS CFO Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi - an opportunity for full disclosure of the case docket.

Agrizzi was not present in court. The court was notified that he had been taken to hospital. Agrizzi was denied bail in another case in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, and took ill on Thursday.

The four men face charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The charges are in connection with four tenders awarded by the department to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at more R1.8bn from August 2004 to 2007.

Contracts were for the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

