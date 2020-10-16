South Africa

Animal or human? Bloodied clothing found in home of Horner murder accused

16 October 2020 - 11:57
Senekal, a small Free State farming town, has been rocked by the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, with resulting protests by farmers and the EFF.
Senekal, a small Free State farming town, has been rocked by the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, with resulting protests by farmers and the EFF.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

Bloodstains on clothing found in the home of one of the men implicated in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner were in the spotlight at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, who is applying for bail, told the court that bloodstains found on his pants had come from an animal slaughtered in September. He said he had been at a local event where he helped with the slaughtering of an animal.

Asked how the blood had landed on his pants, Mahlamba told the court his cellphone rang and he reached for his pocket with his bloodied hands.

Mahlamba also told the court he had given the police permission to search his house, proving he had nothing to hide.

He said he had had no problems with the police taking his clothing for DNA testing.

Brendin Horner trial witnesses' identities must be shielded, says state

Only closing arguments by the legal teams and delivery of judgment may be broadcast in the trial of two men in connection with the murder of ...
News
3 hours ago

Mahlamba told the court he had no idea how he had been linked to Horner’s murder, adding that he never knew Horner and had never met him.

Testifying through an interpreter, he alleged that his rights were never read to him when he was arrested.

Poking holes in the state's case, Mahlamba told the court that on the night Horner was murdered, he had been in the company of his girlfriend.

PODCAST | Survivors recount their farm attack experiences

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

He has informed the court he intends to plead not guilty. “I am asking for bail because I don’t know anything about the incident and I am ready to face the public,” he said.

Mahlamba, who survives through odd jobs, said he earns approximately R1,500 per month. He said he could only afford bail of R500 per month.

He was out on bail on another matter when he was arrested in connection with Horner’s murder. He had been arrested and granted bail in a case linked to stock theft. That case was expected to return to court next year.

The bail application continues.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

He's innocent, says girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect

The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused Skwetja Mahlamba has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the ...
News
3 hours ago

LIVE | Rocks and bottles fly in Senekal amidst tense stand-off between EFF supporters and farmers

Tensions are high in Senekal as EFF supporters and members of the farming community gathered in the Free State town on October 16 when two men ...
News
6 hours ago

'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X