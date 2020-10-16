Animal or human? Bloodied clothing found in home of Horner murder accused

Bloodstains on clothing found in the home of one of the men implicated in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner were in the spotlight at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, who is applying for bail, told the court that bloodstains found on his pants had come from an animal slaughtered in September. He said he had been at a local event where he helped with the slaughtering of an animal.

Asked how the blood had landed on his pants, Mahlamba told the court his cellphone rang and he reached for his pocket with his bloodied hands.

Mahlamba also told the court he had given the police permission to search his house, proving he had nothing to hide.

He said he had had no problems with the police taking his clothing for DNA testing.