South Africa

Brendin Horner trial witnesses' identities must be shielded, says state

Limited media access permitted

16 October 2020 - 11:19
Farmers are gathered in a field near a coffee shop in Senekal, calling for more decisive action against crime in rural areas. Two suspects are appearing in court on Friday in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.
Farmers are gathered in a field near a coffee shop in Senekal, calling for more decisive action against crime in rural areas. Two suspects are appearing in court on Friday in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

Only closing arguments by the legal teams and delivery of judgment may be broadcast in the trial of two men in connection with the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

TV cameras and photographers will be allowed in the courtroom during the adjournment.

This is after the prosecution asked for the case to be heard in camera, despite lawyers for Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa signalling they have no problem with the media having access to the court.

The large media contingent gathered at the court had filed an application before the Senekal magistrate's court to be permitted into court to record proceedings.

Addressing court, the state prosecutor, who said he did not want his name or face made public, argued the case was currently at a sensitive stage.

The prosecutor told the court the murder investigation was complex. He signalled he wants to protect the identities of some witnesses who will testify during the trial.

The prosecutor said there is also certain information that must not become public knowledge.

The defence, however, argued that there had been more complex matters heard in an open court.

Police minister Bheki Cele was inside court and listening to the proceedings.

TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Survivors recount their farm attack experiences

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

MORE:

He's innocent, says girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect

The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused Skwetja Mahlamba has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the ...
News
3 hours ago

Golf clubs and barbed wire: Senekal today

Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager ...
News
6 hours ago

LIVE | Rocks and bottles fly in Senekal amidst tense stand-off between EFF supporters and farmers

Tensions are high in Senekal as EFF supporters and members of the farming community gathered in the Free State town on October 16 when two men ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X