South Africa

Correctional services nab one of their own for alleged smuggling of drugs, cellphones

16 October 2020 - 20:50 By TimesLIVE
An official from St Albans Medium B Correctional Centre was caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the premises on Friday.
An official from St Albans Medium B Correctional Centre was caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the premises on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

An official from St Albans Medium B Correctional Centre was caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the premises on Friday, the department of correctional services in the Eastern Cape said.

It said in a statement the alleged incident happened on Friday morning during a routine search at the entrance to the centre. National Task Team (NTT) security officials were conducting a routine search of people at the access control gate when they noticed the vehicle.

The official approached the gate, but then turned the car around and drove away when he noticed that searches were being conducted, the department said.

Instruction was given to NTT officials to chase the vehicle and escort him back to the access control.

The drugs and items confiscated included 120 Mandrax tablets, various telephone cellphone starter packs, mobile phones, earphones, cellphone chargers and USB cables. A case was opened at SAPS Kabega Park.

The official was subsequently arrested on Friday and he is currently in police custody. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

“Any person, whether it is a member of the public or a departmental official, who colludes with offenders in the contravention of this mandate will be brought to book. We would like to applaud the commitment of the departmental officials who were not hesitant to apprehend one of their own. This speaks highly of the integrity and their commitment to service excellence,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Ban turned SA into cig smuggling mecca ... and legit firms took part: report

Illegal products look set to stay, as syndicates get a foothold in a now price-sensitive market: report
News
1 week ago

Booze and cigs smuggling in lockdown will take years to undo, says Sars

The SA Revenue Service says that the smuggling of alcohol and cigarettes that resulted due to the ban on the sales of these items during the lockdown ...
News
1 month ago

Soldiers confiscated millions in illicit cigarettes, booze and dagga in July

Soldiers have confiscated R10m worth of illegal cigarettes, alcohol worth R180,000, counterfeit clothing worth R579,000 and other contraband worth ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X