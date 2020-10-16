South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA now has 628,301 Covid-19 recoveries

16 October 2020 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
Grandmother Angelina Jimenez listens to speakers at a protest for parents, students, and educators outside Dorsey High School to urge LAUSD not to reopen schools without strong Covid-19 safety measures, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, US on October 15, 2020.
Grandmother Angelina Jimenez listens to speakers at a protest for parents, students, and educators outside Dorsey High School to urge LAUSD not to reopen schools without strong Covid-19 safety measures, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, US on October 15, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

October 16 2020 - 06:30

Where to get a fast Covid-19 test for international travel

Heading overseas and need to have a Covid-19 test done quickly?

Strictly speaking, our government regulations don't require SA residents to produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to leave the country.

That said, some international commercial airlines are requiring that passengers produce a certificate of a negative Covid-19 test that has been conducted within 72 hours (sometimes 96 hours) of departure.

The same may be required when arriving at any transit airport/country.

October 16 2020 - 06:29

Boity on Covid-19: ‘It feels like pre-lockdown 2020 was a different year'

While things are starting to normalise in the country, media personality-turned-rapper Boity Thulo has opened up about how “strange” the year has been.

With the country now on lockdown level 1,  many South Africans are trying to catch up with the year as most spent months being restricted at certain places such as grooves and restaurants.

October 16 2020 - 06:14

SA now has  628,301 Covid-19 recoveries 

With 1,770 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, SA was on the verge of becoming just the 11th country to surpass 700,000 infections.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the new cases in a statement on Thursday night. SA now has 698,184 total infections.

Mkhize also confirmed that 158 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, eight were new deaths and the remaining 150 had only been validated in the 24 hours since the statistics were last released.

Most read

  1. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  2. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  3. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X