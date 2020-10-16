COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA now has 628,301 Covid-19 recoveries

October 16 2020 - 06:30

Where to get a fast Covid-19 test for international travel

Heading overseas and need to have a Covid-19 test done quickly?

Strictly speaking, our government regulations don't require SA residents to produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to leave the country.

That said, some international commercial airlines are requiring that passengers produce a certificate of a negative Covid-19 test that has been conducted within 72 hours (sometimes 96 hours) of departure.

The same may be required when arriving at any transit airport/country.