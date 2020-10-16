South Africa

Durban man airlifted to hospital after falling off bridge

16 October 2020 - 14:22
A man fell 20m from a bridge in the Burlington Heights area in Durban on Friday. He was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.
Image: Rescue Care

A man was airlifted to hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a 20-metre fall from a bridge on Piet Retief Road in Durban on Friday.

According to Rescue Care paramedics the incident occurred shortly after 11am. 

In a statement Rescue Care said its paramedics together with Blue Security arrived on the scene to find a male, believed to be in his 20s, in a critical condition after falling 20m off a bridge.

“Rescue Care advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene while the Netcare 911 Aero medical helicopter was activated. Once the man was stabilised he was airlifted to a nearby Durban hospital for the further care that he required.”

The events leading up to the incident are unknown.

Police have been approached for comment.

TimesLIVE

