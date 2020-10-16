South Africa

Five people taken in for questioning in KZN double farm killing

16 October 2020 - 17:31
Glen and Vida Rafferty were shot dead at the entrance to their farm in August.
Image: supplied

Five people have been take in for questioning regarding the brutal murder of a KwaZulu-Natal farm owner and his wife, the police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said detectives from the provincial organised crime unit detained five suspects for questioning in connection with the murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty.

The couple were shot dead on the front porch of their farmhouse on August 30 in Normandien, near Newcastle. Their dog was also killed in the incident.

“The suspects are in custody pending further investigation. A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe,” Naicker said.

Last month a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder.

“He was then taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded and was charged with two counts of murder,” Naicker said at the time of the arrest.

Shortly after the incident, police minister Bheki Cele visited the Rafferty family as well as the northern KwaZulu-Natal community who raised a lack of police capacity and proper vehicles as issues.

Family spokesperson Sandy Hill said they were comforted by the minister's visit and the police's efforts so far.

“You only see negative things about farm murders and politicians and everything else on TV. This is an experience I don't wish on anybody, but our experience has been very positive. The police have been amazing. The minister has really impressed me, he's such a nice person — he's been comforting,” she said.

Hill added that the entire ordeal had taken a heavy toll on the family, especially Glen and Vida's two sons.

TimesLIVE

