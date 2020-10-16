He's innocent, says girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect

The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused Skwetja Mahlamba has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the night farm manager Brendin Horner was murdered.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, ahead of the trial resuming on Friday, Maleqhoa Sithole, said she was with him on the night that he was alleged to have murdered Horner along with co-accused Sekola Piet Matlaletsa.

“I will continue to support him. I believe he’s innocent. I was with him on Thursday night. He was at the tavern that night and then he came home where we were together. He left briefly to go and get some ‘take-away’ booze and came back with it. We drank it at home and I slept with him there,” Sithole said.