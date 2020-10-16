Immigrant shop owners ruthlessly exploited by protection rackets

With over 200 immigrant-owned shops in Thokoza and the Phola Park area of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, protection rackets are big money.

Numerous shop owners have told GroundUp that they pay between R500 and R1,000 a month to “taxi bosses” and their henchmen in protection fees. But when trouble erupts, their “protectors” are nowhere to be seen.

“I have been paying a protection fee of R1,000 but I am operating at a loss. If I dare challenge the people there will be trouble,” says Yeachin Sarker, a shop owner in Alberton, originally from Bangladesh.

When the men first approached him a year ago, they told him it was to protect him from xenophobic violence. Despite paying, his shop keeps getting broken into and it was looted this year.

The henchmen, who live in a nearby hostel, come to his shop on the first of every month. He says most of the time he hasn’t got the money and because they threaten him he has to borrow the cash. Now he owes his wholesale supplier for stock and his business is on the verge of collapse.