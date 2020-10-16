South Africa

Ipid investigates death of KZN man allegedly shot by cop over affair

16 October 2020 - 11:44 By Lwandile Bhengu
A KZN police officer has been arrested for allegedly killing a man he believed was having an affair with his wife.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly shot by an officer who believed he was in a relationship with his wife.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the police watchdog said the man, 47, had been shot and killed allegedly by a policeman, 39, from KwaCeza, Zululand, in the early hours of Thursday. 

"According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Ipid, the deceased was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the suspect. The suspect has been detained and he is facing charges of murder," it said.

The officer is expected to appear in the Mahlabathini magistrate's court on Friday.

