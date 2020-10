LIVE | Malema touches down in Senekal

October 16 2020 - 08:11

Cops encircle Senekal as EFF and farmers gather before Horner trial

Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner.

On the outskirts of the small farming town, police officers stopped and searched vehicles for weapons, ordering motorists out of cars as they did thorough checks.

Busses carrying EFF supporters clad in the party's red regalia were parked a short distance from the court.