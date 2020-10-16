LIVE | Malema touches down in Senekal

October 16 2020 - 08:00

'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to descend upon the Senekal magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.

This is ahead of the second appearance of two men, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa alleged to have brutally murdered 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner on October 1.