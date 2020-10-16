South Africa

LIVE | Malema touches down in Senekal

16 October 2020 - 08:26
A sea of red has descended in the Free State Town of Senekal where two men Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner will appear at the Senekal magistrate's court on October 16 2020.
October 16 2020 - 10:26

“Shoot, shoot, shoot,”: EFF supporters chant at farmers and community members in Senekal

October 16 2020 - 10:17

Malema to address supporters in Senekal at noon

October 16 2020 - 10:03

“If they dare provoke us, we will show them who we are. We are not scared of those Afrikaner boys,”: Shivambu

October 16 2020 - 09:56

EFF leaders and members break in song ahead of Malema's speech 

October 16 2020 - 09:30

Malema touches down in Senekal

October 16 2020 - 09:11

Farmers and members of the Senekal community gather outside Senekal magistrate's court

October 16 2020 - 09:06

'Fighter are ready to face racists head on': EFF

October 16 2020 - 08:47

ANC supporters have now also arrived in Senekal.

October 16 2020 - 08:36

There is no ANC supporters in sight

October 16 2020 - 08:13

'Rather die to a man than let the enemy pass. Let's go': Malema ahead of EFF protest in Senekal

October 16 2020 - 08:12

Sea of red has descended in Senekal as two accused of killing farm manager appear in court

October 16 2020 - 08:11

Cops encircle Senekal as EFF and farmers gather before Horner trial

Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner.

On the outskirts of the small farming town, police officers stopped and searched vehicles for weapons, ordering motorists out of cars as they did thorough checks.

Busses carrying EFF supporters clad in the party's red regalia were parked a short distance from the court.

October 16 2020 - 08:08

'Just don't push us': 8 explosive quotes from Julius Malema on Senekal protest

EFF leader Julius Malema's stance on the violent protests in Senekal, Free State, has received mixed reactions in the past week from the public and politicians, some of whom have accused him of inciting public violence.

The unrest followed the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner, allegedly by two men who appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday last week. Their matter was postponed to Friday while they remain in police custody.

A police van was set alight and court property was damaged as protesters demanded entry into the holding cells.

October 16 2020 - 08:00

'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal

 

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to descend upon the Senekal magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.

This is ahead of the second appearance of two men, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa alleged to have brutally murdered 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner on October 1.       

