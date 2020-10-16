Man with illegal firearm arrested as crowds gather in Senekal for bail hearing of murder suspects

One person has been arrested after being found in possession of an illegal firearm at a roadblock just outside Senekal in the Free State on Friday morning, police minister Bheki Cele confirmed.

He said police started setting up roadblocks leading to the farming town on Thursday in anticipation of crowds attending the bail hearing of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa. The men are charged with the murder of 21-year old farm foreman Brendin Horner.

Cele said several people carrying firearms were asked to turn around.

He said a video of a trunk full of firearms which trended on social media had not been established as authentic by the police.

"Somebody might have edited old pictures. All relevant and capable structures that are here have not established that."