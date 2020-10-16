South Africa

One dead, five critical after N2 crash in KZN

16 October 2020 - 15:33

One person died and five others are in a critical condition after a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2, just after the Mvoti Toll Plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the entire northbound lane was closed after the crash.

“We currently have one deceased and five patients who are critically injured,” he said.

“IPSS Medical Rescue's advance life support paramedics together with Lenmed advanced life support paramedics are currently stabilising the second injured on scene before (they) will be transferred out to various hospitals.” 

