PODCAST | The murder of Anene Booysen
During the early morning hours of February 2 2013, a construction site security guard stumbled upon the body of a 17-year-old girl. She had been savagely attacked, and was barely clinging to life.
Anene Booysen’s night of fun had turned out to be her last.
Before she died, Anene spoke the name of the man she believed to be her attacker - but it was not be the same man who was eventually arrested and convicted for her murder.
In episode 41 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we explore one of the worst cases of sexual violence the country has ever seen, and we ask whether the culture of alcoholism, drug addiction and endemic violence in Anene's community paved the way for this horrific crime.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).
