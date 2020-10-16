PODCAST | The murder of Anene Booysen

During the early morning hours of February 2 2013, a construction site security guard stumbled upon the body of a 17-year-old girl. She had been savagely attacked, and was barely clinging to life.

Anene Booysen’s night of fun had turned out to be her last.

Before she died, Anene spoke the name of the man she believed to be her attacker - but it was not be the same man who was eventually arrested and convicted for her murder.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: