'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to descend upon the Senekal magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.

This is ahead of the second appearance of two men, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa alleged to have brutally murdered 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner on October 1.

“With reports of the police being present in full-force and anecdotal threats of a willingness for violent confrontation coming from various sources, the SAHRC calls on all involved to exercise calm. The commission demands that the constitutional right to protest be exercised within the ambit of the constitution and the law. Thus all participants in protest action must exercise this right unarmed and peacefully,” the commission said in a statement.

During the last court appearance, enraged farmers stormed the court building, insisting that the accused be released to them. Shots were reportedly fired in the courthouse and a police vehicle was set alight outside. Businessman Andre Pienaar, aged 51, was the sole protester who was arrested. He later appeared in court, where he was denied bail.