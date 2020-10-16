We are not here to support criminals, but to stand against those giving middle finger to SA: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the EFF came to Senekal on Friday “to stand toe-to-toe with racist and white terrorists who think they can use a small town to show a middle finger to the whole country”.

Police had their hands full as different groups descended on the small Free State town while Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, appeared in the magistrate's court in connection with 21-year old farm foreman Brendin Horner's murder.

Earlier in the day, Free State police announced that the N5 road running through Senekal had been temporarily closed.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said only motorists leaving Senekal in the direction of Winburg or Bethlehem would be allowed to leave the town.

Addressing supporters outside the court after the bail hearing was postponed to next week, Malema said: “We are here to fight and die for the land. We are willing to fight and die against apartheid, because SA still has got apartheid.

“Apartheid did not end in 1994. Apartheid is showing its true colours today. Those who are rich and privileged are white, those who are poor and rejected are black and African in particular.”