South Africa

B&B guests 'shot at and robbed' by balaclava-clad gang in Eastern Cape

17 October 2020 - 10:43 By Kathryn Kimberley
Five guests at a bed and breakfast outside Addo were shot at and robbed by five suspects wearing balaclavas on Friday night. File photo.
Five guests at a bed and breakfast outside Addo were shot at and robbed by five suspects wearing balaclavas on Friday night. File photo.
Image: File

Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after guests at a farmhouse bed and breakfast outside Addo in the Eastern Cape were shot at and robbed by a group of balaclava-clad men on Friday night.

According to the police, the five guests were seated in the braai area of the guest house at about 8.30pm when one of them noticed the five suspects crawling on the ground towards them.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said one of the suspects then started shooting.

“One of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body.

“During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh,” Nkohli said.

“The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone before fleeing.”

A case of attempted murder and house robbery is under investigation.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Addo police.”

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Man who stood guard while biker was robbed and killed gets 20 years in jail

Cape Town charity biker Zelda van Niekerk’s killers have finally been brought to book
News
3 days ago

Paramedics held up at gunpoint, one slapped across face, in yet another attack

Three Cape Town ambulance staff members are receiving trauma counselling and have been booked off work after they were robbed at gunpoint while on ...
News
4 days ago

Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ

Gunman, who held up Absa staff, slips past numerous checkpoints guarding our military command structures
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  2. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa
  3. WRAP | Another suspect arrested for riotous acts during Senekal protests South Africa
  4. 'It's December outside' - Mzansi weighs in on SA's national state of disaster ... South Africa
  5. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X