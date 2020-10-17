South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.07 million, death toll at 1,099,592

17 October 2020 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters wearing protective suits pray before a disinfection operation, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 17 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

October 17 2020 - 09:42

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.07 million, death toll at 1,099,592

More than 39.07 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,099,592​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

