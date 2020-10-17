Hundreds gather to mourn family of 13 killed in KZN minibus crash

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Zidweni in the Bulwer area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to 13 members of the Mndali family who tragically died in a taxi crash.

The fatal accident happened when the minibus rolled down an embankment near Underberg last Saturday.

A two-year-old child was among the relatives who lost their lives in the crash.

Two people survived and were taken to hospital in a critical condition.