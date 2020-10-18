South Africa

Durban woman arrested for murder of man found in abandoned house

18 October 2020 - 13:38
A 35-year-old Durban woman was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man.
A 35-year-old Durban woman was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man.
Image: 123RF/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS

A Durban woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old man whose body was found tied up in a house in Bellair, south of Durban, on Thursday.

Dhunpall Rajkumar was reported missing on Wednesday after his truck was found abandoned in Chatsworth, south of Durban. His body was discovered at an abandoned house on Mount Vernon Road the following day.

“His hands and legs were tied with cable ties. He also sustained bruises on his face. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Bellair SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

A police investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman in Chatsworth on Friday. She is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Two men sentenced to life for murder of UniZulu professor

The killers of University of Zululand professor Gregory Kamwendo, 53, have been sentenced to life imprisonment following his brutal murder in 2018.
News
2 days ago

Man arrested after body of 14-year-old 'girlfriend' found buried 'under huge pile of rocks'

A 26-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 14-year-old “girlfriend” after the Free State teen’s body was found under a “huge pile of rocks” ...
News
3 hours ago

Ipid investigates death of KZN man allegedly shot by cop over affair

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of a KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly shot by an officer who believed he was in a relationship ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. WRAP | Another suspect arrested for riotous acts during Senekal protests South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X