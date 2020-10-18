Four bodies found after Vaal River ski boat accident, taking death toll to 5

The bodies of four people who went missing during a ski boat trip on Gauteng's Vaal River on Saturday were found near Sasolburg in the Free State on Sunday.

It means that five people have now been confirmed dead in the incident, with two people surviving.

“It is reported that on Saturday evening, seven people, whose ages range between 30 and 45, were cruising on a boat in the Vaal River, Vereeniging, from Sam Gross Three Rivers when their boat allegedly capsized. Two people - one woman and one man - survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.