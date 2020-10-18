South Africa

Off duty KZN cop shot while waiting for transport

18 October 2020 - 17:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
An off-duty police officer was injured when he was shot while waiting for transport.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer sustained serious injuries when he was shot while waiting for transport.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Mgaga Road in Umlazi K section south of Durban at about 6.18am on Sunday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male policeman, alleged to be off duty at the time, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen,” said Herbst.

He said the police officer had been waiting for transport when the incident took place.

“When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on scene they found the patient lying on the floor in a critical condition,” Herbst said.

The man was airlifted to hospital.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” Herbst said.

TimesLIVE

