Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

The minister said the couple got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms".

"I was feeling abnormally exhausted and, as the day progressed, I started loosing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration," he said.

Mkhize said he has notified the people he had made contact with in the past few days, which included family members and some staff in the health ministry.

The minister added that he and his wife were in quarantine at their home.

"Both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will recover fully from this virus," he said.

He also took the time to urge South Africans to continue to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, including wearing masks, observing social distancing and regularly washing hands.

"As a country, we’ve made significant strides in our fight against this pandemic. Let us not dare regress," he said.

TimesLIVE