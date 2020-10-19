Beloved dog Frodo believed 'lost at sea' a week ago safe and back home

An East London family was overcome with joy after being reunited with their boxer dog Frodo, which was presumed drowned after going missing at the beach a week ago.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Frodo went missing last Sunday while playing on the rocks at Orient Beach.

At the time, the NSRI said that its sea rescue craft and shoreline crew started searching for the beloved pet after it was suspected the animal was “swept off the rocks into the surf”.

A week later, on Saturday, Frodo’s owner, Leon Kemp, received a phone call from the beach manager, saying a dog matching his description had been seen playing on the beach and running into the bushes.

“Leon and his son went to the beach and they admit that they were overcome with emotion when Frodo was found safe on the beach,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

TimesLIVE