South Africa

Beloved dog Frodo believed 'lost at sea' a week ago safe and back home

19 October 2020 - 06:00 By Lwandile Bhengu
Frodo with his brother Boxer dog Sam and their owner Leon Kemp
Frodo with his brother Boxer dog Sam and their owner Leon Kemp
Image: Supplied

An East London family was overcome with joy after being reunited with their boxer dog Frodo, which was presumed drowned after going missing at the beach a week ago.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Frodo went missing last Sunday while playing on the rocks at Orient Beach.

At the time, the NSRI said that its sea rescue craft and shoreline crew started searching for the beloved pet after it was suspected the animal was “swept off the rocks into the surf”.

A week later, on Saturday, Frodo’s owner, Leon Kemp, received a phone call from the beach manager, saying a dog matching his description had been seen playing on the beach and running into the bushes.

Leon and his son went to the beach and they admit that they were overcome with emotion when Frodo was found safe on the beach,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Swimmer and dog feared drowned, kayakers rescued

A Cape Town man is feared to have drowned and a family has lost a pet in two beach accidents reported on Sunday, and two couples on a Table Bay yacht ...
News
6 days ago

West coast crime-fighting efforts boosted with first dog unit

Those who break the law on the notorious N7 that connects Cape Town with the Namibian border will now meet their match, as the Western Cape ...
News
1 week ago

Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden

In this key cohort in the battleground state where a previously unthinkable shift to the left is dividing locals
World
1 week ago

Swimmer and dog feared drowned, kayakers rescued

A Cape Town man is feared to have drowned and a family has lost a pet in two beach accidents reported on Sunday, and two couples on a Table Bay yacht ...
News
6 days ago

West coast crime-fighting efforts boosted with first dog unit

Those who break the law on the notorious N7 that connects Cape Town with the Namibian border will now meet their match, as the Western Cape ...
News
1 week ago

Make America gray again: retirees rev up their buggies for Biden

In this key cohort in the battleground state where a previously unthinkable shift to the left is dividing locals
World
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X