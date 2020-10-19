Cape Town cancels annual festive lights switch-on due to Covid-19

The City of Cape Town has cancelled its annual festive lights switch-on event for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city, the event draws a crowd of about 100,000 people annually and sets the tone for Cape Town’s festive season.

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the National Disaster Management Act restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings, it was important to pause the event for the safety of all those who would be involved in the concert,” the city said in a statement.

“Additionally, it was important for the city to take into consideration the need for austerity, given the adverse impact the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had on the economy.”