COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa wishes Zweli Mkhize a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19
October 19 2020 - 09:25
Ramaphosa wishes Zweli Mkhize a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19
President @CyrilRamaphosa wishes Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, a safe and speedy recovery from their COVID-19 infection. https://t.co/9CiG1Xiar8— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 19, 2020
October 19 2020 - 09:18
SA the 12th leading nation with Covid-19 deaths
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 1,662 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed since the last report.
On Monday, SA was one of the top 12 countries in the world and the leading African country registering the most deaths related to Covid-19.
According to the latest stats, SA has 703,793 infections and 18,471 deaths since the last report.
October 19 2020 - 09:17
Boozers on the roads, partying worry Gauteng police
Police in Gauteng arrested more than 120 people found driving while under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.
“These drunk drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also a danger to society as some carry passengers, and some cause accidents affecting other road users,” said provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Elias Mawela.
One of the arrested suspects was found driving with more than 13 passengers, including children, in a minibus taxi, his office said.
October 19 2020 - 07:31
'Lockdown' crowned SA word of the year - 'It's been mentioned more than 480,000 times since March'
"Lockdown" was crowned the SA Word of the Year on Friday after being used nearly 500,000 times in six months.
The term beat "Jerusalema", "corruption", "normalise", "self-isolation" and "Covid-19" for the award from the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) and media research company Focal Points.
PanSALB chief executive Willie Manana said the prominence of these words were tracked from October 2019 to September 2020.
October 19 2020 - 07:28
Cape Town cancels annual festive lights switch-on due to Covid-19
The City of Cape Town has cancelled its annual festive lights switch-on event for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the city, the event draws a crowd of about 100,000 people annually and sets the tone for Cape Town’s festive season.
“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the National Disaster Management Act restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings, it was important to pause the event for the safety of all those who would be involved in the concert,” the city said in a statement.
October 19 2020 - 07:20
SA's virus deaths gradually approaching 20,000 mark
As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 703 793 with 1 662 new cases.The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 549 478 with 21 337 new tests conducted since the last report.— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 18, 2020
Our recoveries now stand at 634 543 which translates to a recovery rate of 90% pic.twitter.com/hBTfNnpU8C