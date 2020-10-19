COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa wishes Zweli Mkhize a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19

October 19 2020 - 09:18

SA the 12th leading nation with Covid-19 deaths

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 1,662 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed since the last report.

On Monday, SA was one of the top 12 countries in the world and the leading African country registering the most deaths related to Covid-19.

According to the latest stats, SA has 703,793 infections and 18,471 deaths since the last report.