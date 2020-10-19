South Africa

Heat wave set to peak today and tomorrow

19 October 2020 - 06:51 By TimesLIVE
A heat wave is peaking in Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday. File image
A heat wave is peaking in Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday. File image
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

With temperatures of 37ºC forecast for Pretoria and 34ºC for Johannesburg on Monday, the SA Weather Service has urged people to take precautions.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, although high temperatures are also forecast for the week.

The weather service has advised people to:

  • Stay hydrated with water.
  • Stay out of direct sunlight.
  • Limit physical outdoor activity between 11am and 3pm.

TimesLIVE

Is the cold really done with us? Yes, says SA Weather Service as temperatures rise

The SA Weather Service says chances of a cold front are at zero this week as temperatures are expected to rise across the country.
News
1 month ago

Wildfires rage in California, stoked by extreme heat in US West

Three large wildfires burned in California and a fourth was growing quickly on Monday as a weekend heat wave lingered across large swaths of the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X