South Africa

Police launch manhunt for suspects after KZN double murder

19 October 2020 - 12:01 By Suthentira Govender
The bodies of two gunshot victims were found in Canelands, Verulam, on Monday.
Image: File

The police are investigating the murders of two men in Canelands, north of Durban, whose bullet-riddled bodies were found during the early hours on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the bodies of two men, believed to be in their 30s, were found in the vicinity of Station Road at around 5am.

Mbele said both men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"The motive for the killing is unknown."

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said both men are believed to be residents in the area.

"The body of the first victim was found in the centre of the road. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest and back," he said.

"The second victim was found in a pathway about 300m away from the first victim. He was shot in the face and arm.

"Both men were declared deceased by paramedics."

