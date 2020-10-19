Ramaphosa joins SA in wishing Zweli Mkhize & wife a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19

South Africans have flooded Twitter to wish health minister Zweli Mkhize a speedy recovery after he announced that he and wife May tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister said they were tested on Saturday after he experienced mild symptoms.

“I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration,” said the minister in a statement.

Mkhize said they informed their close contacts, which include family members and officials in the health ministry. He said they were self-isolating in their homes.