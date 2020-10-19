South Africa

SA records nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

19 October 2020 - 22:46 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded just shy of 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

SA recorded 1,461 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry confirmed on Monday.

There were also 61 deaths confirmed since Sunday's statistical release - 11 of them in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been confirmed since Sunday. 

The new cases and deaths mean SA now has 705,254 confirmed infections countrywide, and 18,492 confirmed fatalities.

There have also been 635,257 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,565,980 total tests, of which 16,502 were done in the most recent cycle.

