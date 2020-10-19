South Africa

Senekal man arrested during fiery protest is released on R15,000 bail

André Pienaar has already been released from custody, lawyer confirms

19 October 2020 - 15:39
André Pienaar was granted bail by the Bloemfontein high court on Monday after it was denied by the Senekal magistrate's court last week.
Image: Alon Skuy

André Pienaar, the man arrested for his alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been released on bail.

Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate’s court last week. He then approached the Bloemfontein high court to appeal that decision.

The higher court granted his appeal, and allowed him to be released on R15,000 bail.

Pienaar's case was postponed to November 20, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

Pienaar was initially charged with malicious damage to property and public violence, but the court heard last week that he faced two additional charges — attempted murder and terrorism.

He now faces charges of incitement to commit violence, public violence and attempted murder.

Pienaar's lawyer, Jacques Potgieter, said: “He got bail in the amount of R15,000 and I can confirm he has already paid it and he has been released from custody.”

The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused, Skwetja Mahlamba, has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the night farm manager Brendin Horner was murdered. Horner's body was found tied to a farm gate after he was killed by unknown attackers on October 2 2020.

