Traditional leaders want to resume initiations, but government says not just yet

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has announced its intention to resume initiation schools in December, despite the ministry of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) telling TimesLIVE that no official approval had been given from the government yet.

The schools, which are usually open in winter and summer, were suspended in March as the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Sunday, Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said traditional leaders will go forward with summer initiation schools.

Mokoena said many boys were “desperate” to go through the rite of passage. He said if they were not allowed to do so, there could be an increase in illegal schools.

“When there are many illegal schools, we might not know their location and it would be impossible for us to monitor them to make sure there are no challenges,” he told eNCA.